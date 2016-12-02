Canton boy determined to dance with leukemia

Ten-year-old Dominic Miller has danced in the Canton Ballet production of the nutcracker for the past three years, but this year will be different.

Dom’s mother Mary says doctors diagnosed “Dom” with an aggressive type of Leukemia last January.

“The doctor called and said you need to take him to Akron Children’s immediately his blood is showing signs Leukemia,

Dom is currently undergoing treatment Akron Children’s Hospital for the past year. His parents say dancing is so important to him that he’s determined to perform next weekend in all of the shows.

“That’s what he was worried about the most when he got sick, would he be able to dance...he used to wrestle and he can’t do that. He can’t do baseball or soccer but he can dance, “said Miller.

Doctors say on average it takes a three years of treatment to beat Dom’s type of cancer.

“He’s responding well to the treatment, its going as well as it could go. I’m hopeful he’s got a 75% chance,” said Dom’s father Adam.

Dom says he’s exciting about the upcoming performances.

“I love performing, performing is my favorite part of all, hanging out downstairs while everyone does their thing, it’s fun,” said Dom.

It’s uncertain how long Dom will have to fight but one thing’s for sure. He’s not giving up.

“This isn’t going to stop him he’s not got any quit in him,” said Miller.

