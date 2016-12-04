Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of deadly Akron house fire

An Akron woman who lived across the street from Sunday's deadly house fire said her home surveillance system caught the tragedy on camera.

Lisa Sine lived across from the house were her neighbors -- two kids and their parents -- were killed in an early morning fire Sunday. Sine said she's devastated and when she discovered her camera captured the fire she gave it to the Akron fire department for their investigation.

The video also captures the moment a woman who was trapped on the third floor jumped from the attic window to safety.

Robert powers saw it all. His cousin lives across the street and together they helped convince the woman to come down.

"Me and my cousin tried to get on the roof and get threw the window, but there was too much smoke. The lady was on the roof, the short part of the roof, and my cousin told her to jump down and he caught her," said Powers.

The survivor posted on Facebook that she is "banged up" and staying in the hospital for observation, but she asked for prayers for the family.

Ohio officials say no smoke detectors were found in a house where a fire killed two adults and two young girls in Akron.

The Akron Fire Department says the investigation continues into the blaze that apparently started on the first floor and was reported about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire killed a man and the two girls, ages 8 and 9. A 12-year-old girl was rescued and a woman escaped by jumping from an attic window in the three-story house.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James announced on Twitter that the girls who died were members of his foundation's educational program.

The Akron native wrote: "Unbelievably saddened to hear the news. My heart hurts."

The children attended Akron city schools where counselors will be available this week.

