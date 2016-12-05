Names not being released yet in the officer-involved shooting in Hudson

The Summit County Medical Examiner's office has not positively identified the man who was killed in the officer-involved shooting and they have not notified the next of kin.

His name is not being released at this time. Investigators have a search warrant for the man's car, they will look for clues to find out what lead to the deadly encounter.

The officers name has not been released.



The shooting happened on Hudson-Aurora Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called around 2:45 p.m. for an erratic driver on the turnpike. The driver eventually crashed near the 480 exit before fleeing the scene, according to police.

An officer found the man in a wooded area off an access road near the 3200 block of Hudson-Aurora Road, where he was shot and killed.

The officer was taken to Akron City Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

BCI's Special Investigations and Crime Scene units are investigating.



