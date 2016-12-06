Chagrin Falls native among missing in Oakland warehouse fire

A national tragedy is hitting home in quiet Chagrin Falls, as word spreads that one of their own is among the missing in the Oakland warehouse fire, and feared dead.

Family of 35-year-old Billy Dixon say they received spiritual confirmation that he was killed in the fire.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill, a long-time family friend, says the Chagrin Falls native living in California was a free spirit.

"He had a smile that would light up the room when he walked in. Everybody was always happy when Billy was there. He wasn't real interested in rules. He was an artist," O'Neill said.

Dixon graduated in 2000 from Chagrin Falls High. Teachers and classmates say he was a bright, special man. Brian McKenna, with the Chagrin Falls Alumni Association, says for their community this isn't just a California story, this is a Chagrin Falls story.

"In my class we do talk about current events and we had already been talking about the Oakland fire. And now today it's hitting home when I'm talking with the students, for Billy was sitting in the same classroom that they're sitting in right now," he said.

Now, posts and memories are piling up of a young man that, according to his family, is now free.

"My guess would be if you come to Chagrin Falls around Christmas time you're going to find something with Billy Dixon's name on it because he was loved by the whole community," said O'Neill.

In a statement, his family said:

He always has a huge smile and a hug for everyone no matter how long he has known them and has an amazing gift of making people feel appreciated.

This isn't the first time the Chagrin Falls community has dealt with a fatality in a high profile fire. In 2007, 19-year-old Allison Walden died in a blaze that killed six others at a beach house in Ocean Isle, North Carolina.

