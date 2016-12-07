New study finds tobacco use in video games marked 'Teen'

A new report reveals that many games that are rated "teen" actually have content that is very adult. The study also found that a high percentage of the games that show characters using tobacco don't contain warnings for parents.

According to the Truth Initiative, popular games like "Overwatch," "XCOM 2" and "Batman: Return to Arkham" contain characters who smoke and use tobacco products.

Psychologists say children are influenced by what they see in the video games that they play.

"You should really be aware that kind of content does influence kids, and there is a lot of research behind that," said Dr. Felipe Amunategui, an associate program director for child psychiatry at University Hospitals.

The new report reveals that 56 percent of teenagers under the age of 18 are playing video games everyday. A large percentage of teenagers are playing video games even more than they are using social media.

"There is a reason why video games are rated, and I think the industry does a very good job of evaluating the content and giving information about whether it is appropriate or not," said Amunategui.



The Truth Initiative also found that many teens were playing best selling games that were rated mature like "Grand Theft Auto," "Call of Duty" and "Halo." Those games, they say, also feature tobacco use.



Your best advice for choosing a video game that is appropriate for your child: "Follow the guidelines," said Amunategui. "Don't yield to pressure, and supervise what your kids are doing with the games."

