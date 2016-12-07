Lorain police investigating series of dog shootings

Lorain police are investigating three shootings where five dogs were injured in one area of the city. Richard Broz works as the Humane officer for the Lorain Police Department.

Broz said since the middle of November five dogs have been shot, including a golden retriever named Chance who had to have his leg amputated after he was shot in the leg.

“One dog received significant injuries but it will recover, two other dogs received grazing wounds,” said Broz.

Broz said the last dog injured lost an eye and suffered damage to his jaw.

Police said all of the shootings happened in an area of Lorain known as “Campedo” that is near Elyria Avenue.

Broz says he doesn’t know if the same person is responsible. He said the shootings could be considered cruelty to animals but there are situations when it could be justified.

“Under Ohio Law if a person or a domestic animal is being menaced by a loose dog there is justifiable reason to kill the dog,” said Broz.

Police are asking that people who see stray dogs reach for the phone instead of a gun.

“Again we don’t want people shooting loose dogs for no reason call the police or the Dog Warden, “ said Broz.

Police are also asking owners to keep their dogs locked up.

All of the dogs who were shot had owners except for Chance, who will be up for adoption after he recovers at the Lorain County Animal Emergency Center.

“All of the dogs were running loose at the time which is kind of the main problem because if the dogs were safely secured at their homes it would not have happened in the first place,” said Broz.

The Lorain police department is asking that anyone with information about the shootings contact them at (440) 204-2100.

