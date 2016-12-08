Cleveland Browns will reach 1 year since last win if team loses Sunday

If the Cleveland Browns lose to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, they will officially reach one year since the team's last win.

The Browns last took home a win against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13, 2015, back when Johnny Manziel was still the quarterback. They haven't been able to avoid a loss since going 0-12 in the regular season and 0-4 in the postseason. The team finished the 2015 season with a 3-13 record.

Many Clevelanders aren't optimistic about the Browns' chances of winning a game this season, with some intrepid fans even creating a 0-16 "perfect season" parade for if the team manages to achieve the dubious honor. The Detroit Lions is the only NFL team to go winless for an entire season in 2008.

Stats forecaster FiveThirtyEight gives Cincinnati a 75 percent chance of winning Sunday's game.

Those odds may slightly change since news broke that quarterback Robert Griffin III is back in action and starting for the Browns Sunday for the first time since he was injured in Week 1 of the NFL season.

The Browns take on the Bengals on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Bengals are currently 4-7-1. You can watch the NFL's preview of the game by clicking here.

