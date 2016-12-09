Colbert talked about the Browns 0-16 parade on 'The Late Show'

Even Stephen Colbert thinks the Browns are going to go 0-16.

"The Late Show" host referenced the struggling team in his monologue Thursday night,

"Now, for some people, it's been hard dealing with the Trump victory, but in these tough times, I believe it's important to look for inspiration wherever you can find it," he said. "Which is why I am looking to the most inspiring team in the NFL: the Cleveland Browns."

"If you don't like football, you might be a Cleveland Browns fan," he joked, before showing a screenshot of a Cleveland 19 article talking about some Browns' fans plans for a "perfect season" parade should the Browns go 0-16.

"Having the worst team in the NFL isn't getting the city of Cleveland down," he said. "No, Cleveland rocks."

While locals won't disagree that Cleveland does, in fact, rock, Colbert says he's rooting for the Browns to lose their remaining games so he can see the parade, something which most hardcore fans don't want to see.

The Browns next play the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Watch the full clip below.

