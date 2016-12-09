'Tis the season for cold weather to take a toll on your health

This first real cold snap of the season is a bitter reminder to people what it takes to stay safe in weather like this.

When the frigid temperatures and snowy weather hit for the first time, it's not just dangerous to be on the road, it's dangerous to be on your feet. Dr. Charles Emerman, head of MetroHealth's Emergency department, says when we haven't seen black ice in a while, we forget what can happen.

"We see an awful lot of slips and falls. People walk outside, don't realize it's slippery, slide right off the porch and break something. We see a lot more people who fall trying to walk that we do car accidents," Emerman said.

Emerman says frostbite can set in after a matter of minutes, especially if your hands or ears are wet. That could be potentially dangerous for those who can't put their phones down, even in these conditions.

Children can be particularly vulnerable, as they absorb cold faster than adults, because they have a larger surface area to body mass ratio.

And when you kick up the heat to combat all the cold air your home can also dry out, and lead to nose bleeds. Emerman says try a humidifier.

"The other thing you might want to recommend, just put a little Vasoline on the inside of your nose at night. That will help to keep it moist," he said.

For those who are suffering from a severe frostbite, MetroHealth Medical Center does have an advanced treatment available as part of its burn center.

It's also the beginning of flu season, so before you get together with a bunch of friends and family, Emerman recommends that you get a flu shot.

