John Glenn memorial displayed at Great Lakes Science Center

As many across the nation mourn the loss of John Glenn, the Great Lakes Science Center is offering a memorial where people can reflect on the astronaut and former U.S. Senator’s legacy.

Dante Centuori is a scientist in residence at the center, which features items John Glenn used while orbiting earth in 1962 aboard the capsule Friendship 7.

“We’re very sad to hear about it -- John Glenn’s name is on our building, we’re home to the NASA Glenn research center and visitor center,” said Centuori.

Centuori said that NASA set up a memorial inside the center that displays pictures of Glenn’s career, as well as a replica jumpsuit. The memorial is free to the public and will be open until Dec. 18.

Erin Trigg works as a teacher in Akron and she says she still remembers being a student herself and learning about John Glenn. She stopped by the memorial this afternoon and wrote in a book there where people can leave messages.

“I wrote, 'Way to reach for the stars, thank you Mr. Glenn.' It’s something that I know when I was a student in school we learned about John Glenn and the orbit and what he did for the space program, so it’s really cool that he had that to be able to do,” said Trigg.

It's a message that joins many others in honoring his contributions to the country and his ties to Cleveland. Centuori says these exhibits and the memorial offer a space for those who want to learn and reflect.

