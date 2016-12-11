Alpine Valley Ski Resort claims to be the first to open for the ski season in Ohio

Alpine Valley Ski Resort claims that they were the first ski resort in Ohio to be open for the 2016-2017 season. The doors opened to guests at 8:30 this morning.

The first skier to get in line was Connor Trout of Broadview Heights. Trout says he arrived at Alpine Valley at 7 a.m.

"I could barely sleep last night so I thought I might as well come out early," said Trout.

By mid-morning the snow machines were blowing, the racks were full and skiers were wooshing by.

"I'm absolutely thrilled. I look forward to this all year long," said Renata Jenkins of Cleveland.

If what forecasters across the U.S. are saying are true, the ski industry should be shredding in some big profits this season.

A La Nina is expected to bring cooler and wetter conditions to the northern parts of the U.S., according to the U.S. Climate Prediction Center.

Alpine Valley Spokesperson, Thomas Conti, estimates his resort got a great start with close to two feet of snow over the past couple of days.

"I like to say 20 inches of Lake Effect magic - that's what I call it," said Conti.

The snow machines are still blowing to ensure the season lasts as long as it possibly can.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.