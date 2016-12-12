Stark County deputy killed by accidental gunshot was loved by all, sheriff says

Flags continue to wave at half staff at the Stark County Sheriff's Department after a deputy was killed in an accidental shooting in Lake Township.

Deputies responded to a call from the victim's son Sunday night about a shooting at a house on Vixen Street NW.

"We just had an accidental discharge at my house," one of his sons told a 911 dispatcher.

Authorities determined that accidental discharge had traveled through a wall and killed the victim, John Campbell. Campbell's son said his father was hit in the neck.

It's unclear what kind of weapon was involved or who was handling it.

Campbell, Chief Deputy at the Stark County Sheriff's Office, was off-duty at the time.

Campbell had been employed at the office since February 2015. He had previously worked at the Ohio Investigative Unit as an Agent in Charge of the Canton, Toledo, and Cleveland districts. Campbell spent 27 years in law enforcement and received awards for exceptional duty and life saving.

Sheriff George Maier said Campbell was well respected and loved by all. He said Campbell knew how to get people to talk to him, which made him a great officer.

The day before he died, Campbell and others from the Sheriff's Department took nearly 40 area kids shopping for Christmas gifts.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 19 and 24 years old.

"Sheriff George T. Maier and the entire Sheriff's Office staff extend their deepest sympathy to his wife Tammy and his two sons John and Joshua," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

It's too early to tell if any charges will be filed in this case.

