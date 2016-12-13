Parents are doing timeout all wrong, study says

A new study reveals that a majority of parents are using timeouts to discipline their children. However, the same study says that parents are not administering timeouts in an effective way.

What are parents doing wrong?

Experts say that the data they collected in one community showed that parents were giving their children too many warnings, talking to their children too much during the timeout and letting their children play with toys while they were being punished.

What should parents do?

Let your child know exactly why they are being punished. Tell them how long they will be in timeout. Many use a child's age as a guideline for how long-- two minutes for a child that is 2-years-old, three minutes for a child that is 3-years-old and so on.

Also, require that the child be calm at the end of the timeout.

Parents should never be angry while they are putting their child in timeout because if the child is frightened, experts say, the reason for the timeout is lost.

