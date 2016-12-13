Francisco Lindor wants David Ortiz to be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model

Francisco Lindor was one of the group of Indians who helped end David Ortiz's retirement season a bit earlier than he expected, but that doesn't mean there's any hard feelings between the two baseball players.

Ortiz joined Lindor on stage as the young shortstop accepted Sports Illustrated's 2016 Symetra Rising Star Award, and Lindor had some ideas for Ortiz's retirement plans.

"I've got a couple ideas for you bro," he said. "You could be a GM. Maybe go to umpire school... Or you could be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model."

One of many great moments from tonight: Francisco Lindor and David Ortiz laughing it up on the #SISportsperson stage pic.twitter.com/TM7KQKUNpd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 13, 2016

Lindor has picked up a number of awards this year, including the AL Gold Glove at shortstop and the Esurance MLB Award for Best Defensive Player.

You can watch Lindor's full acceptance speech below.

