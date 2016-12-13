Stranger helps 81-year-old woman stuck in a ditch during snowstorm

Adrienne Catalani was stuck during last week's snowstorm. (Source: WOIO)

An 81-year-old woman found herself stuck in a ditch during last week's snowstorm. A man living nearby heard the driver crash and sprung into action.

Kim Goodrich said Adrienne Catalani crashed near his home on Bishop Road Friday in Willoughby Hills.

"I kept spinning my tires and spinning and nothing was happening. I messed up with my cell phone and I couldn't get to my son because it wasn't working properly," said Catalani.

Goodrich brought Catalani into his home to stay warm until the tow truck arrived 5 hours later.

"He was a lifesaver," she said. "I don't know what I would have done without him."

The story doesn't end there -- the tow truck operator took her car away with her house keys inside.

At that point she was really stuck, so Goodrich offered her his couch for the night.

"I think most people would have done what I did," Goodrich said.

