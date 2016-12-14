BBB warns about Blessing Loom

The Better Business Bureau is sending out a warning about a holiday scam that’s attracting people on social media.

The Better Business Bureau calls the “Blessing Loom” a Ponzi scheme, and President & CEO Sue McConnell calls it a new twist on an old trick.

With the Blessing Loom people are asked to pay $100 into a Pay pal, or Whatsapp account and your name is added to a spot outside the loom.

If you recruit others to do the same you move up the center spot, and get an $800 payout or blessing.

“They break down and fall apart because people don’t follow through with these. The blessing loom is just the latest we’ve seen other types of things like this promoted on social media,” said McConnell.

Last week the National BBB released a warning about the secret sister circle gift exchange, it’s similar to the blessing loom.

“They pretty much follow all the same basic pattern you are told that if you send a small amount of money or a gift that you are going to get many more gifts or cash or wine in exchange. And the thing with these social media or facebook promotions is you’re usually hearing about it from someone you know so you don’t have any reasons to immediately mistrust it,” said McConnell.

But McConnell says beware.

“This is a scam this is not something you should get involved in, and it’s illegal,” said McConnell.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.