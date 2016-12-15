Ohio RV Supershow ~ Register to Win Tickets!

Ohio RV SUPERSHOW

January 10-14, 2018

I-X Center

One I-X Center Drive

Cleveland, Ohio 44135

WIN TWO TICKETS TO THE OHIO RV SUPERSHOW AT THE I-X CENTER !

The Great Lakes Recreational Vehicle Association’s Ohio RV Supershow is America’s largest RV Show in the COUNTRY! Northeast Ohio’s top RV dealers will come together to sell various RVs including Pop Ups, Travel Trailers, 5th Wheels, Motor homes and Diesel Pushers – all at rock-bottom prices.

This year’s show will celebrate 42 years of showcasing the newest RVs all under one roof. Check out over 600 of the newest RVs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes. There will be fun for the whole family.

January 10-14 at the I-X Center! Admission is $13 for adults. Kids 12 and under are FREE!

Show Dates and Times:

Wednesday, January 10th: Noon – 9pm

Thursday, January 11th: Noon – 9pm

Friday, January 12th: Noon – 9pm

Saturday, January 13th: 10am – 10pm

Sunday, January 14th: 10am – 6pm

For more information or to purchase tickets ~ Click Here

Official Promotion Rules