FBI announces charges against 3 involved in cyber security fraud

An international cyber fraud conspiracy ring has been taken down by special agents and investigators in Cleveland.

Three Romanian nationals are accused of infecting 60,000 computers through millions of malicious emails to steal at least $4 million. Investigators said there are at least 500 victims, dozens of which are local. There were victims in all 50 states and all over Romania who lost an average of $8,000 to $16,000.

FBI Special Agent Steve Anthony said the global investigation began in northeast Ohio. He said an individual purchased a vehicle online for $8,000 but never received it.

"She indicted that her computer was infected with a virus," Anthony said.

Investigators say those accused would use malicious emails purporting to be from entities like the IRS and Western Union, essentially building a botnet or group of infected computers that were under their control.

After nine years, a log-in error by one of the fraudsters -- along with a wire tap -- helped take them down.

"The FBI has indicated that they expect cyber attacks to eclipse terrorism within the next decade as a significant domestic threat," said U.S. Attorney Carole Rendon.

A 21-count indictment was unsealed Friday after the trio was extradited to face charges. Two of the suspects appeared in court Friday, and the third will appear in court Monday.

The investigation is not over. It's believed there are more fraudsters involved in this scheme and more victims out there.

Rendon said it's cases like these that help make a difference, however.

"We have to get ourselves into a place where these criminals know they're not safe just because they're in eastern Europe or Africa or some place where they think they're beyond our reach," she said. "They're not."

