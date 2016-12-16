Local business provides suits for soilders

A local business is helping Cleveland Veterans become work ready.

John Petrone is the owner of a Farmers Insurance agency in Willowick. His agency worked together to collect over a 100 men’s and women’s suits to donate to Volunteers of America who works in partnership with Veterans Affairs in Cleveland.

“The suits for soilders campaign is a Farmer Insurance national initiative they do it all over the country. They ask agents to donate suits to the VA. ,” said Petrone.

This effort is part of a national Initiative by Farmers called Suits for Success. It comes at a good time for some veterans here in Cleveland who are preparing for a new move.

Codie Brewster and AJ Shultz said there is power that’s felt in wearing a suit.

“It kind of feels like I’m putting on my uniform again, like I feel pride”,” said Brewster

“It kind of takes me to a whole other level, it looks good, it feels good,” said Shultz.

Both men served in the military. Brewster served the Marines and Shultz in the Army.

Now they, and others veterans can pick out suits when they need to here at The Volunteers of America in Cleveland.

“They need to go on job interviews they might not have a suit so it's something Farmers felt they could do to get behind and really maybe a fill a void there,” said Petrone.

Both moving in the direction of the direction of new goals.

Brewster said he’s looking for jobs, and Shultz plans to go back to school to study biology.

