World-renowned African Children's Choir performs in Cleveland area

The African Children's Choir, which has performed for presidents, the Queen of England, and has even sang alongside music legends like Paul McCartney, took the stage Sunday at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Warrensville Heights.

The show was at 5 p.m.

The children in the choir are 8 to 10 years old. All of them are from the country of Uganda and all come from what are described as humble backgrounds.

"Visiting new friends and seeing new things," said Pheona, when asked why she liked being in the choir.

Organizers preferred that we did not use her last name.

The children are in the third month of an 11 month tour.

"They've never been to America before. They also get to go to the U.K., England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales for the first time," said tour leader Kyle Serquinia.

According to organizers, after their 11 month tour is over, the children have a chance at an education their families can't otherwise afford.

"When they go back to Uganda they have all of their schooling from elementary all the way through University level paid for," Serquinia said.

Unfortunately, the kids will not be home in time for Christmas, but for the first time they will have their own Christmas tree and will be receiving gifts -- also for the first time -- according to the tour leader.

Tickets are free for the concert, but donations are encouraged because they help keep the African Children's Choir going.

"We sing for the people to know God as we know God," said Pheona.

