28-year-old found dead with multiple stab wounds, family member says

Cleveland police say someone killed a 28-year-old woman early Sunday.

Imari Perez's sister says Perez was found with multiple stab wounds.

It all stems from an incident that took place on the 4100 block of West 36th. The scene is near Pearl Road and Wildlife Way.

"It's crazy, it's unreal," said the victim's sister, Mai Caban. "I still don't believe it."

Caban said the family had been worried about Perez because she ended an abusive relationship about eight months ago. Caban said Perez was sometimes too scared to stay alone, and a few weeks ago someone threw a brick through her window.

"It was overwhelming for her to be there just by herself," Caban said.

Perez leaves behind three children.

"She was an amazing mother, amazing sister, and friend," Caban said.

Police are investigating.

