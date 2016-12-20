Local group uses crowd sourcing to fight cyber attacks

Oceans away, "hacktivist" cyber attackers are clicking and typing away, trying to get at the things most valuable to us. But for more than a year the Northeast Ohio CyberConsortium has been plugging away at stopping them.

The Northeast Ohio CyberConsortium wants to a be a national leader in the increasingly-important field of fighting cyber attacks, and they're doing it by crowd sourcing cyber defense.

"At high level we're revealing what's called TTP: threats, tactics and procedures, such that each organization can use those to better prevent and defend against a similar attack," said Eaton's VP and Chief Information Security Officer, Dick Kerr.

Corporations like Eaton, First Energy, and Goodyear have joined government entities like the FBI, the Federal Reserve, and academic institutions to share information on incoming cyber attacks -- what's working, and what's not.

"Protecting trade secrets, and technological developments and our creative edge is a top priority for our economy and for our national security. Those assets are more important and more vulnerable than ever before," said Carole Redon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

Kerr says a lot of valuable intellectual property and trade secrets are at stake.

"We process a lot of personal and sensitive data on behalf of our customers and workforce and it's very important that we keep that protected and secure," Kerr said.

Gaining trust, sharing sensitive information, and collaborating across multiple industries, the consortium is building up quite an arsenal.

"All of our organizations see multiple attacks every day, every week. I know that the information we have exchanged has helped better prevent and defend such attacks," Kerr said.

One of the goals of this group is to share more across industries because they believe a lot of these attacks are simultaneously hitting multiple industries that don't traditionally communicate.

The group has developed a growing list of best practices for businesses:

Separate human resource information from intellectual property, that way a hacker doesn't get everything.

Practice good "cyber hygiene" by requiring employees to have strong passwords that they have to change regularly.

Check up on the safeguards of your third party vendors.

