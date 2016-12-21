Clermont County police find missing 74-year-old man

UPDATE: He has been found safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in Clermont County are searching for a missing 74-year-old man who has dementia and may be in need of his medication.

Police say Thomas Brown left the Gold Star Restaurant on State Route OH-125 in Amelia, Clermont County on Dec. 20 around 5 p.m. and did not return to his relative's house.

Brown was in Ohio visiting for the holidays from Pennsylvania.

Brown is 5'10" tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he may be in a blue 2008 Toyota Highlander with PA plate number FDR6433.

If you see Brown or the car, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.