17-year-old shot in the leg in 153rd Street and Kinsman Avenue

A 17-year-old boy was shot on Cleveland's east side early Tuesday morning.

The victim told police he was standing in the area of East 153rd Street and Kinsman Avenue around 12:45 a.m. when an unknown man approached him and said, "You told on my boy, you better run."

The victim said he started running and hid behind his car when the suspect fired one shot.

The suspect then got into a car with five or six other unknown men and fired several more shots, hitting the victim in the leg, before fleeing the area.

Detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.

