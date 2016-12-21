Cavaliers confirm JR Smith will get surgery on thumb

The Cleveland Cavaliers have confirmed that JR Smith will be out of play indefinitely with a fractured right thumb.

Smith left in the first half of Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after injuring himself while swiping down on Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Post-game X-rays were inconclusive. Smith received a full evaluation upon returning to Cleveland on Wednesday.

Smith will receive surgery on his finger as well as further treatment. A timeline for his return to play will be established after the surgery.

AP's Tom Withers says that the typical recovery time for this type of injury is four to six weeks.

