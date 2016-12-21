Browns vs. Chargers tickets range from $3 to $10,000

Tickets for the Cleveland Browns/San Diego Chargers game on Christmas Eve range from $3 to $10,000 in the resale market.

With the Browns currently going 0-14 and Saturday predicted to be cold and rainy, it makes sense that tickets would be going for cheap. Tickets are being sold for $3 and $4 on VividSeats and as low as $6 on StubHub.

However, one intrepid fan is trying to unload their seats for a whole lot of cash, putting up three seats in Section 118, Row 11 for $10,000 each on TicketMaster's Ticket Exchange.

Hey, if the Browns get their only win against the Chargers in Saturday's game (like Mark Schwab predicts might happen), fans could regret not dropping $10,000 for a good seat. Probably not, though.

