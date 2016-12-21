Josh Gordon admits he's Emma's dad, wants to move forward

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon said Wednesday for the first time publicly that he is the father of a baby from a relationship with a Maple Heights woman with whom he was involved with last fall.

The statement was made during a hearing at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, three months after a court-ordered paternity test showed Gordon is the father of a 1-year-old Emma Lockhart.

"He acknowledges paternity and would like to move on," said Gordon's attorney.

Magistrate Ellen Leonetti also ruled that Emma's mother Christina Lockhart, 26, will retain residential custody and the child's last name will remain Lockhart.

A hearing to determine how much Gordon will pay in past child support, as well as how much he'll pay in the future will be set at a later date.

After a lengthy suspension, Gordon was reinstated on the Browns team this summer.

In October, just after he became eligible to return to the Browns, Gordon admitted himself into rehab. Gordon has been suspended several times for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The 2013 Pro Bowler hasn't played in a regular-season game since December 2014.

