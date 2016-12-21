Dad & his 3 sons robbed at gunpoint in Akron

A dad and his three sons were robbed at gunpoint in Akron on Monday night. The four victims were sitting in their car parked on the 600 block of Sherman Street.

The victims said two males, one armed with a handgun approached their car and demanded the dad to get out of the driver's seat. The dad got out of the car and started to walk away.

When the three kids got out of the car, one suspect fired a shot at the victims. The suspects then fled on foot from the scene.

Investigators noticed the suspects running from the scene and would apprehended them. Officers arrested two 17-year-old males.

Investigators were able to find the gun from the incident.

One 17-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery and the other was charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault. Both are in custody of the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

