Cleveland will have a wet, not white, Christmas weekend this year

Clevelanders will only be dreaming of a White Christmas this year.

Dec. 25 will be cloudy and breezy with high temperatures in the 40s with the risk of a little late-day rain.

Take a look at the seven day forecast here.

Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day.Text HELP for help.Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.