Kyrie Irving's new sneaker coming out the day after Christmas (Source : Twitter @NikeBasketball)

The latest Kyrie Irving sneaker will come out on Dec. 26. Nike made the announcement on their 'NikeBasketball' twitter account.

The shoe will be called the Kyrie 3. The Kyrie 2 is available on the Nike website for $165.

A couple of weeks ago a new Foot Locker commercial featured Kyrie Irving and a Stow-Munroe Falls student.

