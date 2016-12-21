Cleveland police ID pair found dead in semi-truck downtown

Two people were found dead in a semi-truck parked in downtown Cleveland this week.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a witness noticed the truck parked and left running for a long time near East. 9th and Canal streets. When he noticed it was no longer running, he approached it, believing it was abandoned. He saw the victims inside after looking inside, at which point he called police.

When firefighters arrived, they broke a window to make entry.

The victims have been identified as Jon Taylor, 56, and Sylvia Dority, 63. They were found in the sleeping compartment of the truck.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

