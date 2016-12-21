Hundreds of Ohio emergency responders possibly exposed to ricin - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hundreds of Ohio emergency responders possibly exposed to ricin at FEMA training center

Posted by Cassie Nist
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Nearly 400 emergency first responder students from Ohio may have been exposed to the deadly toxin ricin at a Federal Emergency Management Agency training center in Alabama.

Documents show 121 Ohio public safety agencies and organizations sent nearly 400 students to train at the facility in question.

FEMA said not all students may have been training with the ricin. 

In November, FEMA's Center for Domestic Preparedness recognized an ongoing discrepancy where ricin with a higher toxicity level was being purchased instead of the ricin A-chain for training. The vendor, a private company that was registered on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Select Agent list, had provided the materials since 2011. 

"Upon learning that a more toxic version of ricin had been received, and out of an abundance of caution, FEMA is ceasing all chemical and biological operations through January 2017," said a statement from FEMA's Center for Disease Preparedness.

What is ricin? - Ricin is a poison found naturally in castor beans. When castor beans are processed to make castor oil, ricin is part of the waste material produced.

How does ricin work? -Ricin poisoning can be inhaled, ingested or injected. Ricin prevents cells from making protein, which kills the cells and can lead to death. Additional information about ricin can be found on the CDC’s website

FEMA's CDP released the following statement:

"There is no higher priority than the health and safety of our employees and those we train. We have no indication that any students were harmed. As you know, during training, students work with several chemical and biological agents, and use protective measures appropriate for the most dangerous agents. Students wore protective gear that exceeded what would be required for working with ricin slurry. Students who trained with the agent were in full Level C personal protective equipment at all times when training with the agent, which is commensurate with the level of protection used by the United States military at similar training facilities."

Students who may have questions can e-mail COBRAQuestions@CDPEmail.dhs.gov and a website has been established to keep the public updated.

Here are the agencies, organizations and companies in Ohio who sent students to FEMA's Center for Disease Preparedness Center in Alabama: Click here to see them on our interactive map!

  1. Akron Childrens Hospital
  2. Akron Fire Department
  3. City of Akron
  4. Albany Police Department
  5. Clermont County Sheriffs Office
  6. Woodmere Village Police Department
  7. Beavercreek Township Fire Department
  8. Walton Hills Police Department
  9. Bedford Heights Police Department
  10. Berea Fire Department
  11. Brook Park Fire Department
  12. Williams County Health District
  13. Community Hospitals and Wellness Center
  14. Diley Ridge Emergency Room
  15. Canton Fire Department
  16. Greenfield Township Fire Department
  17. Lafayette Township Fire Department
  18. University of Cincinnati Medical Center
  19. Cincinnati Health Department
  20. Cincinnati Childrens Hospital
  21. Xavier University Police Department
  22. Cincinnati Fire Department
  23. University of Cincinnati Police Department
  24. Green Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services
  25. Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District
  26. Cincinnati Police Department
  27. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Fire Department
  28. University Hospitals of Cleveland
  29. Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office
  30. Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Police
  31. Cleveland Police Department
  32. City of Cleveland
  33. Cleveland Fire Department
  34. Cleveland Department of Public Safety
  35. Cleveland Emergency Medical Services
  36. Fairview Hospital
  37. Cleveland State University
  38. Cuyahoga Community College
  39. Cuyahoga Heights Fire Department
  40. Cleveland Fire Department
  41. Parma Fire Department
  42. AT&T
  43. Cleveland Clinic
  44. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
  45. Columbus City Schools
  46. Columbus Division of Fire
  47. Franklin County Sheriffs Office
  48. Franklin County Coroners Office
  49. Ohio Air National Guard; 121st; CERF-P/HRF;
  50. Columbus City Schools
  51. University Hospital-Conneaut Medical Center
  52. Jerusalem Township Fire Department
  53. Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
  54. Dalton Police Department
  55. Dayton Fire Department
  56. Mercy Defiance Hospital
  57. Delaware County Emergency Medical Services
  58. Chippewa Township Fire Department
  59. East Liverpool City Hospital
  60. Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital
  61. Euclid Fire Department
  62. Fairfield Police Department
  63. Findlay City Health Department
  64. Blanchard Valley Health System
  65. Franklin Township Fire Department
  66. Gallipolis Volunteer Fire Department
  67. Jackson Township Fire Department
  68. Butler County Sheriffs Office
  69. Hamilton Fire Department
  70. Harrison Fire Department
  71. Jackson County Health Department
  72. Ohio Army National Guard
  73. Shawnee Township Fire Department
  74. Ohio Health MedCentral Hospital
  75. Washington County Sheriffs Office
  76. McDonald Fire Department
  77. Lafayette Township Fire Department
  78. Mentor Police Department
  79. Miami Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services
  80. Willams County Health Department
  81. Moraine Fire Department
  82. Morrow County Emergency Medical Services
  83. New Vienna Police Department
  84. Newark Fire Department
  85. Oakwood Fire Department
  86. Ontario Police Department
  87. Dunlap Community Hospital
  88. Ohio 1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team
  89. State of Ohio - BWC
  90. University Hospital Richmond
  91. Rome Fire Department
  92. Rossford Fire Department
  93. Russellville Police Department
  94. Shaker Heights Fire Department
  95. University Hospitals
  96. Shawnee Hills Police Department
  97. Shelby Police Department
  98. South Amherst Fire Department
  99. Clark County Combined Health District
  100. Hustead Emergency Medical Services
  101. Steubenville Fire Department
  102. Mercy Health St Vincent Medical Center
  103. University of Toledo
  104. Toledo Fire and Recue Department
  105. Union Police Department
  106. Wyandot County Health Department
  107. Village of Walton Hills
  108. City of Warren
  109. Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital
  110. Quad Ambulance District
  111. West Chester Hospital
  112. Mount Carmel Saint Anns Hospital
  113. Woodmere Police Department
  114. Wooster Township Fire Department
  115. Wayne County EMA
  116. Wooster Fire Department
  117. Worthington Fire and Emergency Medical Services
  118. Worthington Division of Police
  119. Humility of Mary Health Partners
  120. St. Elizabeth
  121. Mahoning County Emergency Management

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

