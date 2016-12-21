Hundreds of Ohio emergency responders possibly exposed to ricin at FEMA training center

Nearly 400 emergency first responder students from Ohio may have been exposed to the deadly toxin ricin at a Federal Emergency Management Agency training center in Alabama.

Documents show 121 Ohio public safety agencies and organizations sent nearly 400 students to train at the facility in question.

FEMA said not all students may have been training with the ricin.

In November, FEMA's Center for Domestic Preparedness recognized an ongoing discrepancy where ricin with a higher toxicity level was being purchased instead of the ricin A-chain for training. The vendor, a private company that was registered on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Select Agent list, had provided the materials since 2011.

"Upon learning that a more toxic version of ricin had been received, and out of an abundance of caution, FEMA is ceasing all chemical and biological operations through January 2017," said a statement from FEMA's Center for Disease Preparedness.

What is ricin? - Ricin is a poison found naturally in castor beans. When castor beans are processed to make castor oil, ricin is part of the waste material produced.

How does ricin work? -Ricin poisoning can be inhaled, ingested or injected. Ricin prevents cells from making protein, which kills the cells and can lead to death. Additional information about ricin can be found on the CDC’s website

FEMA's CDP released the following statement:

"There is no higher priority than the health and safety of our employees and those we train. We have no indication that any students were harmed. As you know, during training, students work with several chemical and biological agents, and use protective measures appropriate for the most dangerous agents. Students wore protective gear that exceeded what would be required for working with ricin slurry. Students who trained with the agent were in full Level C personal protective equipment at all times when training with the agent, which is commensurate with the level of protection used by the United States military at similar training facilities."

Students who may have questions can e-mail COBRAQuestions@CDPEmail.dhs.gov and a website has been established to keep the public updated.

Here are the agencies, organizations and companies in Ohio who sent students to FEMA's Center for Disease Preparedness Center in Alabama: Click here to see them on our interactive map!

Akron Childrens Hospital Akron Fire Department City of Akron Albany Police Department Clermont County Sheriffs Office Woodmere Village Police Department Beavercreek Township Fire Department Walton Hills Police Department Bedford Heights Police Department Berea Fire Department Brook Park Fire Department Williams County Health District Community Hospitals and Wellness Center Diley Ridge Emergency Room Canton Fire Department Greenfield Township Fire Department Lafayette Township Fire Department University of Cincinnati Medical Center Cincinnati Health Department Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Xavier University Police Department Cincinnati Fire Department University of Cincinnati Police Department Green Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District Cincinnati Police Department Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Fire Department University Hospitals of Cleveland Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Police Cleveland Police Department City of Cleveland Cleveland Fire Department Cleveland Department of Public Safety Cleveland Emergency Medical Services Fairview Hospital Cleveland State University Cuyahoga Community College Cuyahoga Heights Fire Department Cleveland Fire Department Parma Fire Department AT&T Cleveland Clinic Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Columbus City Schools Columbus Division of Fire Franklin County Sheriffs Office Franklin County Coroners Office Ohio Air National Guard; 121st; CERF-P/HRF; Columbus City Schools University Hospital-Conneaut Medical Center Jerusalem Township Fire Department Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Dalton Police Department Dayton Fire Department Mercy Defiance Hospital Delaware County Emergency Medical Services Chippewa Township Fire Department East Liverpool City Hospital Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital Euclid Fire Department Fairfield Police Department Findlay City Health Department Blanchard Valley Health System Franklin Township Fire Department Gallipolis Volunteer Fire Department Jackson Township Fire Department Butler County Sheriffs Office Hamilton Fire Department Harrison Fire Department Jackson County Health Department Ohio Army National Guard Shawnee Township Fire Department Ohio Health MedCentral Hospital Washington County Sheriffs Office McDonald Fire Department Lafayette Township Fire Department Mentor Police Department Miami Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services Willams County Health Department Moraine Fire Department Morrow County Emergency Medical Services New Vienna Police Department Newark Fire Department Oakwood Fire Department Ontario Police Department Dunlap Community Hospital Ohio 1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team State of Ohio - BWC University Hospital Richmond Rome Fire Department Rossford Fire Department Russellville Police Department Shaker Heights Fire Department University Hospitals Shawnee Hills Police Department Shelby Police Department South Amherst Fire Department Clark County Combined Health District Hustead Emergency Medical Services Steubenville Fire Department Mercy Health St Vincent Medical Center University of Toledo Toledo Fire and Recue Department Union Police Department Wyandot County Health Department Village of Walton Hills City of Warren Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital Quad Ambulance District West Chester Hospital Mount Carmel Saint Anns Hospital Woodmere Police Department Wooster Township Fire Department Wayne County EMA Wooster Fire Department Worthington Fire and Emergency Medical Services Worthington Division of Police Humility of Mary Health Partners St. Elizabeth Mahoning County Emergency Management

