Blood found in office of missing Ohio township official

Investigators say they've found blood inside the vehicle and office of a missing township trustee in northeast Ohio.

Medina County sheriff's investigators say Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron hasn't been seen since Friday when he left his home early that morning. Authorities later found Macron's township office in shambles and discovered his car parked about three miles away in a lot at Chippewa Lake.

Investigators tell The Gazette in Medina that it appears there may have been an altercation inside the office that was found unlocked with the lights on Friday.

The FBI and state investigators are assisting local authorities.

Macron is a 45-year-old married father of three who served in the U.S. Marines and has been a trustee since 2010 in the township of about 5,000 people. He now works in jewelry sales. Residents are hopeful sheriff's deputies will find him soon.

“I sincerely hope that he'll be fine and be found,” said Fred Berner, a Medina resident.

His fellow trustees Lynda Bowers and Michael Costello sent us this statement:

We are worried, exhausted and our hearts are breaking for the Macron family. They are our family too. It is a difficult time for all of us, including our employees who are understandably shaken. We have faith in law enforcement and are respecting their request that all information flow through them.

The trustees also said that they couldn't ask for a better colleague. They say Macron is compassionate and respects the people he serves.

MISSING: Lafayette Twp. trustee Bryon Macron. Medina Co. Sheriff says blood found in his vehicle, trustee office: https://t.co/Ad8QAobcqS pic.twitter.com/WohVAzlG7F — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) December 21, 2016

As Christmas cheer takes over in Medina Square, residents hope the case will be solved soon so his family is reunited for the holidays.

“Just praying for the best results. Hopefully they find him, and he's alive I hope,” said Dan Brown, a Medina resident. “Horrible circumstances. I don't know anybody who doesn't like the guy, I haven't heard anything bad about him. I don't understand what could've possibly happened. This day and age, anything can happen unfortunately."

Sara Goldenberg contributed to this report.