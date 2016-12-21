Ohio State University hires NFL defensive assistant Bill Davis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State has hired veteran NFL defensive assistant Bill Davis as an assistant coach to replace Luke Fickell, who is the new head coach at Cincinnati.

Davis has been on staff as an analyst for Ohio State this season. He worked 24 years on NFL staffs of head coaches, including Bill Cower, Tom Coughlin, Dan Reeves and Dom Capers. Most recently, he spent three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fickell was co-defensive coordinator with Greg Schiano and linebackers coach. Ohio State said Wednesday that Davis' specific duties would be determined later. He will join the staff at the end of the season.

Davis is a Youngstown native and Cincinnati graduate, playing football for the Bearcats from 1985-88.

