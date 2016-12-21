Amazon store in Akron offers one day shipping

The Amazon store in Akron is busy handling a surge in holiday gift orders, but don't expect to see long lines of people waiting. Customers like Carmen Musara spent just a few moments in the store before picking up his package.

"Everything about being able to come here is easier than having to worry about it and waiting for it at home," said Musara.

Musara said he visits the Akron Amazon store at least twice a month. As an Amazon Prime member he can order an item online, and it ships there by the next day. Amazon opened the Akron location on Exchange near the University of Akron back in June.

Cierra Simmons is a Junior at the University of Akron. She said the quick shipping and convenience works well for find books for her classes, and Christmas gifts.

"I thought it would be a lot more difficult but it was really easy," said Simmons.

Here's how the fast shipping works:

When you order an item online you choose for it to be shipped to the Akron store.

When the item arrives you get a text or an email letting you know it's available for pick up

When you come to the store you 'Check in' with your phone or at a kiosk and you're given a bar code. Then you're directed to a locker where you scan the bar code and the door pops open with your item inside.

Site Leader for Amazon Akron Cody Mauch said not every item can be delivered in a day.

"Some prime items aren't eligible for the one day delivery. If you're not a prime member it's whatever shipping speed you select so some items ship faster, some have 3-5 business days," said Mauch.

Mauch said it depends on what you buy. Items that aren't eligible for one day shipping will take two days or more depending on availability. Musara thinks that's fast enough.

"It's more convenient not having to wait and not bring sure where my packages are," said Musara.

