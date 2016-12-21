Some NE Ohio cities reporting highest number of homicide cases in a decade

With little more than a week to go, 2016 will end up as one of Cleveland's deadliest years in decades. Many area communities are also reporting a significant increase in homicides.

Nationwide, murder is up in nearly every major city -- 16 of 20 cities with the largest police departments are reporting a year-to-year hike in its murder rate in 2016. So what's behind this disturbing trend?

With the days ticking away before the new year, Cleveland has seen 132 homicide cases. It's the highest since 134 cases were reported in 2007.

The same goes for the City of Lorain, where 10 homicides were reported this year. Compare that to one homicide last year -- it's the highest number of cases since 2007, when nine were recorded.

It's a trend seen in major cities throughout the region. Cleveland 19 sat down exclusively with Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams to find out what's plaguing communities and how can the city stop the bleeding.

"I don't think you can look at one factor. I mean you can look at education, you can look at income disparities, you can look at drug trade, the drug trade as it relates to heroin and things like that," he said.

Williams says it's a fact: people with lower incomes commit a disproportionate number of violent crimes, including murder -- folks short on cash and short on hope.

Robbery is the likely motive in the unsolved murder case of Missy Brinker, a popular bartender at the Cooley Lounge on W. 130th Street. Matthew Soos is still trying to make sense of the loss of his long time girlfriend.

"Every day is a struggle. I get up and I look at her picture," said Soos, who blamed the easy access to guns for Brinker's death.

Clearly, there are more guns in the hands of more young people.

"How do you get to a 15-year-old that wants to use a gun (and) take somebody's life? That 15-year-old didn't wake up one day when he turns 15 and finds a gun and says he wants to kill a person. That develops over a person's lifetime," Williams said.

But Cleveland isn't the only local community coping with deadly violence involving all ages. Canton, Ohio for instance had nine murders last year compared to the 12 in 2016. Lorain's homicide count jumped from one in 2015 to 10 in 2016. It's Lorain's highest homicide number in a decade. The city of Akron also surpassing this past year's homicide rate with 29 murders with just a handful of days left in the year.

Police are well aware that gang activity is at the heart of many homicides. In Cleveland, Williams is banking on an expanded gang unit and community policing to curb all violence.

"(The expanded unit will) look at all aspects of violent crime in the city. Whether it's gangs, heroin, the drug trade and how that spawns violence or whether it's familial relations that go bad," Williams said.

Williams also says cops need the community to pitch in, to help put violent criminals behind bars.

"A lot of this happens with the knowledge that someone is out there and we always reach out to the community for help solving crime because we don't solve crime on our own," he said.

