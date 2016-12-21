Dispute over a Good Samaritan Award in Canton

Back in Dec. 2 a fire raced through a house with four people in it. The incident happened at 4325 Third Street NW.

Investigator Otis Perine remembers the fire.

"She was in the house two or three feet and she said she was not going to come out. I went in and tried to talk to her to come out because the house was on fire and she's like no I'm not coming out."



Otis Perine said the elderly woman was barely dressed and didn't want to be seen in public.

"I came back out. There was a guy pulling up in his car and I asked him for his sweatshirt. He took off his sweatshirt. He handed it to me and I went in the house put it on the woman. She came out," Perine said.



That's not how Jake McFee, the other man Otis Perine mentioned said it happened. Jake McFee said he went in the house and brought the woman out.



"It took courage to walk into it and it was very scary. What was it like in there? Very hot and very smoky. How did you find her? She was standing in the kitchen," McFee said.



His girlfriend, Dianna Campbell stands by him.



"But, I know that Jake MCFee went in that house. I'm getting tired of this," Campbell said.



That dispute has put on hold a Good Samaritan Award the Canton Fire Department was about to give to McFee and his girlfriend Dianna Campbell. Canton Fire investigator Everett Hall.



"They took the woman and put her in their car and kept her warm. She did have some burn injuries until our squad could get there and take them to the hospital. They also put several pets in their car and ended up handing them back to the family. They did help out," said Hall.



The daughter of the elderly woman, who herself escaped the fire with her two young children, told the fire department she remembered a man in a sweatshirt with a red hood.

Canton Fire investigator Everett Hall said this whole story could have been a very positive one, if it were not for a bit of exaggeration. No matter what, the good of this story is four people, who could have died in that house fire are alive and well.

