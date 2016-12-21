SWAT team investigates shooting incident in Garfield Heights, man taken into custody

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning Garfield Heights Police responded to the 12000 block of Oakview for reports of several gun shots fired with a man chasing other men with a gun in his hand.

Three men were detained and provided more information to investigators. Officers secured the home and began to search for the suspect.

The SEAL SWAT team responded and prepared to enter the house. A report came the suspect was hiding in a nearby garage.

CIT and SWAT members responded to the area and called the suspect out of the garage. The suspect was a 19-year-old man, he exited the garage and was taken into custody.

His identity is not being released at this time.

