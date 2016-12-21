Beachwood swearing in new police chief with concerning personnel record tonight

The unanimous decision that appointed a new police chief in of Beachwood is causing controversy, with some charging that city council approved Mayor Merle Gorden's choice for chief while ignoring troubling incidents in his personnel file.

Capt. Gary Haba will be sworn in Feb. 6 during a Beachwood City Council meeting around 7 p.m. Since Dec. 26, he has been the "officer in charge" of the Beachwood Police Department.

Records show the new chief had a longtime affair with a married woman officer whom he supervised. He was warned about it in 2008 and 2010, and was placed on paid administrative leave. Files from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office reports an incident where deputies responded to Haba’s home after his then-wife worried that he would commit suicide.

Another document shows Haba showed up intoxicated to work and there were complaints about Haba making "drunken calls" to emergency dispatchers.

In one incident, a then Sgt. Keith Winebrenner said Haba showed up to work “noticeably impaired due to consumption of alcohol.” Winbrenner told Haba to go home and ended up covering the shift, according to documents.

Haba is replacing Winebrenner as the outgoing chief. He was selected over four other candidates.

Along side the blemishes on Haba's record, there are also several accolades and letters of commendation.

The appointment came after former Beachwood Officer Roger Martin, who was terminated and later won a lawsuit against the city, stood before council in December and read excerpts from Haba's personnel and internal affairs files about the affair and documented drunken incidents.

City council cut Martin off from talking after a few more minutes of reading Haba's personnel files two months ago.

Councilman Melvin Jacobs previously said he wasn't concerned about Haba's file because mayor Gorden told him it was of no concern.

Haba declined to be interviewed on camera in December, but did share the following statement:

“Regarding my recent appointment to become the next chief of police, I understand that a few individuals have raised concerns about incidents in the past in an attempt to delay or circumvent that appointment. Let me say that I am extremely proud of my work record and accomplishments for the past two decades. I am also very proud of my department and co-workers. I share their commitment to do our very best and provide the highest level of service to the community as possible. The incidents that have been resurrected from many years ago were during a period of time in my life when I, like most people experience, was traversing through a series of personal tragedies and other stressful events. These events were personal in nature. These private and non-criminal matters were dealt with by the department internally and more importantly, by me, many years ago. I have always been and will continue to be a successful and productive leader in this police department.”

Gorden's office previously provided the following statement:

“I am aware that there are some who have raised questions about the appointment of Beachwood Police Capt. Gary Haba to the position of police chief. I want to say that I remain confident in Capt. Haba’s ability to lead the division of police. I interviewed a number of candidates. I reviewed their work history. And I considered other factors, including the allegations that were raised about Captain Haba. I have spoken to him about these matters. He has been forthcoming and transparent, candidly answering all questions we have asked of him. Considering all of this and knowing about these past issues, I still believe that Capt. Haba was the best candidate for the position. Nobody is perfect. Capt. Haba has acknowledged some unfortunate personal difficulties he faced many years ago. He has moved past that in his life and those issues have been resolved. I don’t want personal difficulties from years ago that are being hyped by detractors to overshadow Capt. Haba’s record of achievement during his 21 years serving in the Beachwood Police Department. He started as a patrolman and earned promotions to sergeant, lieutenant and captain. Each of those promotions carries with it increased responsibilities. Capt. Haba is a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of the University of Akron Police Academy. His long list of professional experience and accomplishments includes SWAT Team, Police Academy Instructor and Firearms Instructor. He is a graduate of the Police Executive Leadership College and the FBI National Academy. The Jewish Federation of Cleveland selected Capt. Haba to go to Israel for terrorist training. I believe Capt. Haba will be an excellent police chief and I am looking forward to working with him in that capacity.”

Beachwood City Council meets tonight starting at 6 p.m. at city hall, 25325 Fairmount Blvd.

