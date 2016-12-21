Shaker Heights police chase was result of apparent staged crash

A traffic crash resulted in a University Heights woman having her car stolen Wednesday.

The incident happened near Warrensville Center Road and Shaker Boulevard.

The woman told authorities that while exchanging information, a passenger excited the other vehicle and drove off with her car. Police said the vehicle that struck her car immediately drove off.

Officers located the offender’s vehicle on Shaker Boulevard, which crashed a short time later near Shaker Square. The offender’s vehicle struck four others during the police pursuit.

Two Cleveland-area juveniles were taken into custody and have been taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

Police are still searching for additional offenders as well as the University Heights resident’s car.

A 14-year-old female and 24-year-old female were taken from the Shaker Square scene by emergency medical personnel.

