88-year-old Pastor helping poor, homeless at Canton outreach center

A Canton pastor who started an outreach center a quarter century ago is still at the helm at the age of 88. Total Living Center receives no government aid and relies solely on donations, volunteers and community partnerships.

Pastor Don Bartow's mission to better help the poor and homeless started with the purchase of an old church. Total Living Center, known as TLC, is a place Bartow and his close family get to know people who are looking for hope.

Hot meals and conversations are the norm inside the center.

"Most people have a tender heart," Bartow said. "They just don't know how to express it or reach out to the poor."

Bartow founded Total Living Center in the 90s after stepping away from pastoral duties at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Canton. New people are discovering the center daily. Bartow recalled a conversation he had just this week with a visitor.

"This one gentleman- he said he hadn't eaten for two and a half days," Bartow said. "But he heard about TLC. He came here and had lunch. I tell you his bowl of soup was very full."

Donations and community partnerships provide groceries, clothing and a variety of health services including a nutritional clinic and chiropractic clinic. Guests can even visit the onsite beauty salon for a haircut.

"We call it a bridge of compassion," Bartow said.

About 40,000 meals are served each year. Bartow isn't letting his age slow him down. He's still the center's executive director. He lets his passion for people lead the way. His grandsons Nate and Aaron are also a part of the team.

"He's an inspiration for me, my brother and my wife," Nate Bartow said. "And we love coming and working with him and it's something I cherish."

Aaron, an MMA lightweight champion, also enjoys time with grandpa. He said he's blessed to be able to be a support system for those who've run out of options.

"The fight that's going on here is real life. It's over peoples' lives," Aaron Bartow said. "It's over their mental, spiritual and emotional well-being."

Pastor Bartow has a sense of humor. He said he won't always be around, but he knows the center will be left in good hands.

"I'm proud of them and appreciate them (grandsons) very much," Bartow said.

The center is always looking for donations and volunteers. It's located at 2221 9th St SW in Canton. They can be reached at 330-455-3663.

