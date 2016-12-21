Parma man uses front yard to hand out bikes to kids in need

Unloading bicycles out of his truck, Juan Mendez fills the front of his yard with donated bicycles he's giving to people who can't afford their own.

"People have just been driving by, taking them -- so it's been working out," said Mendez.

This is a cause close to Mendez's heart. He founded Save the Bikes three years ago. He gives otherwise left behind bikes a new life.

"A lot of the bikes are unclaimed and they have no use for anybody until now. They're able to have a second chance and get passed out to kids out there who don't have bikes," he said.

Each bike given away has a special message posted on it.

"This bike has been given a second chance, just as God has given us second chances," Mendez read.

He typically takes bikes to churches and events to give away, but this year Mendez got creative by putting the bikes on his front lawn. Within a matter of days, people came by and picked up more than 60 bicycles.

"The response has been huge," Mendez said.

People have left behind kind notes and some people sent text messages to Mendez thanking him for the help.

"At the end of the day, it's all about putting smiles on kids' faces," Mendez said. "Some of (the bikes) are not the prettiest ones, but some kids haven't had them before so it's like new to them."

There are plenty of smiles still to come. On top of a line of bikes in his front yard, Mendez has dozens of bikes in his backyard as well.

"There's no money involved. It's all from the heart," he said.

Mendez said Wednesday he got a big bike donation from the Parma Police Department. He also gets bikes from Ashtabula Recycling. If you'd like to get a bike, Mendez said anyone can stop by his home on the 12000 block of Huffman Rd. in Parma. People can also drop off bikes that will be donated to families in need.

