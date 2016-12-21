Deshaun Watson, 26-2 as Clemson's starting quarterback, remains confident

For the second straight year, Deshaun Watson didn’t win the Heisman Trophy. But that hasn’t shaken the Clemson quarterback's confidence.

"I'm the best player in the country,” Watson told ESPN. “That's how I think. That's how I feel. People have their own way of voting.”

Watson is 26-2 as a starter for the No. 2 Tigers, who are three-point underdogs to No. 3 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Watson threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s title game, a 45-40 loss to Alabama. This season, he's passed for 37 touchdowns and rushed for six more, leading Clemson (12-1) to another ACC title.

His counterpart in this game, Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, had 33 total touchdowns (24 pass, nine rush).

