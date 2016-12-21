$2.4 billion in unclaimed funds belongs to thousands of Ohio residents

Cleveland 19 will help you find any money owed to you from the state of Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

The state of Ohio is currently holding nearly $2.4 billion in unclaimed funds belonging to thousands of people across the state.

“It's unfortunate, you think how could people lose hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars?” said Marlene Chukes, deputy superintendent of the Ohio Division of Lost Funds. “But people do all the time.”

The money comes from many different sources, including pensions that were never collected, leftover money from 401(k) accounts, money awarded in lawsuits and unclaimed payroll checks. Chukes also highlighted other sources like old bank accounts that haven’t been touched for years, security deposits on utilities, safe deposit boxes, stocks and bonds.

Usually, if an account hasn’t been touched in about five years that money goes to the state.

Since the division’s inception, about $1.5 billion has been returned to claimants, about $2.4 billion remains in state custody, and the number of claimants grows each year. Chukes said if no one comes forward to claim the money, the state will keep it forever in case any heirs ever come forward.



“I would say check every year every single year,” said Chukes. “You could have a long lost aunt Betty that passed away and your name could be on that insurance policy and she didn't tell you, so your name could be on that list. So every single year we have funds reported to us.”

Do a free search on the state of Ohio's website to find out if you have unclaimed funds. The state's website will redirect you to missingmoney.com -- a safe third party service contracted by the state.

If you find property you think may belong to you, Chukes said you’ll have to provide the division with other documentation -- a matching name isn’t enough. The type of documentation would include things like a social security number, proof of address, or, for heirs, possibly a death certificate. She said anyone with concerns who needs help can also call the Division of Unclaimed Funds directly at 1-877-644-6823 (OHIO-UCF).

