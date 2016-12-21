Of cities that tested more than 28,000 rape kits, Cleveland is getting more convictions. Here's why.

The city of Cleveland has been applauded by rape advocacy groups across the country for the testing of old rape kits in the hopes of getting offenders off the street. But how does the city stack up against other cities nationwide?

CBS News examined four cities that tested more than 28,000 rape kits. Those only resulted in a 1 percent conviction rate.

Memphis tested 7,000 kits to get 10 convictions. Houston tested more than 6,000 kits to get 28 convictions so far. Detroit tested 10,000 kits, and 69 rapists are now off of Motor City streets.

But they found a different story in Cleveland, where the state of Ohio paid for testing so the city could afford to hire more staff.

"They could proceed almost like to second base, where they could focus on investigating and prosecuting," said Assistant Professor Rachel Lovell of Case Western.

Lovell studied the rape kit testing results.

"The savings doesn't come with the testing, the savings comes with what you do with that test," Lovell said.

The county hired 25 additional investigators and six prosecutors, and that got results after testing 5,000 kits. They got 239 convictions, more than the other three cities combined.

That's a far cry from what happened to a rape victim in Memphis. Her kit was submitted more than a year ago for testing, from a crime that took place in 1990. It's possible her rapist's profile could match another assault by him already in the national database. But the statute of limitations has run out on that case.

Now, there's a massive lawsuit against the state of Tennessee for failing to test old rape kits. In response to the lawsuit, Memphis police have added a special investigator and a prosecutor for rape cases.

