Delly got to reunite with his biggest fan this week

The Q was rocking Wednesday night as Matthew Dellavedova came back home for his first visit since being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Waiting to greet him was Jackie Custer, a 19-year-old from Canton who is fighting cancer. Jackie got to sit court side to welcome home Delly.

Delly was Jackie's date to the prom a few years ago when he was with the Cavaliers. That's when their friendship started.

After the game Delly showed off his new championship ring to Jackie and did a little Snapchatting.

