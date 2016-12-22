Man shot in the chest outside Lakeside Ave. shelter - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man shot in the chest outside Lakeside Ave. shelter

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 34-year-old man was shot outside of the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry Shelter around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say the man was shot in the chest outside of the 2100 Lakeside Ave. shelter.

He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

