Coshocton Co. police locate missing 77-year-old

A car of the same model as Webb's. (Source: Police)

UPDATE: He has been found safely.

Original story:

Coshocton County police are searching for a missing 77-year-old man who they say suffers from diabetes and other medical conditions and may be in need of medication.

Police say Kenneth Webb left a relative's house in Byesville in Guernsey County and did not return to his house in West Lafayette.

Webb is 5'5" tall and weighs 240 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Webb is driving a white 2011 Ford Ranger with OH plate number DCT3123.

Call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if you see Webb or the vehicle.

