First IHOP/Applebee's combination to open in Detroit next year

The two restaurant giants are coming together for what will likely be a very delicious combination in Motown, according to The Detroit Free Press. The 12,000-square-foot restaurant is expected to open in late 2017.

"This is the first IHOP/Applebee's combo that's ever been built anywhere," said Mark Schostak, executive chairman of the company which will own the new restaurant. "[We are] proud to expand our portfolio by uniquely combining two nationally recognized and family-oriented brands."

The menu is still being developed, but as long as you can order wings and pancakes at the same place, we're pretty sure people will be happy.

