Man paroled in I-80 rock-throwing case back in jail

Sharon Budd was permanently injured from rock thrown into her vehicle on I-80. (Source: WOIO)

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man is in jail two months after he was paroled for his role in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 80 that left Ohio teacher Sharon Budd critically injured.

Authorities have accused 21-year-old Brett Lahr of a parole violation after state police alleged he was driving under the influence when he fell asleep behind the wheel and hit a utility pole on Friday night in Dauphin County.

Sharon Budd was severely injured when a 4½-pound rock was thrown from an I-80 overpass and crashed through the windshield of her vehicle. She has undergone numerous surgeries for her injuries and remains impaired. Her husband committed suicide in August.

Lahr was paroled on Oct. 3 after serving 18 months for criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault stemming from the 2014 incident. Three others also were sentenced.

